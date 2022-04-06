Avast (LON:AVST) Shares Down 0.6%

Avast Plc (LON:AVST – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 561 ($7.36) and last traded at GBX 562 ($7.37). 1,036,212 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 5,100,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 565.60 ($7.42).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avast in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.41) target price on shares of Avast in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 501 ($6.57).

The company has a market cap of £5.85 billion and a PE ratio of 21.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 605.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 596.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Avast’s previous dividend of $0.05. Avast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

