Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Receives $29.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CDMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 6,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $142,338.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $106,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,147 shares of company stock worth $609,741. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDMO stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.13 and a beta of 2.18. Avid Bioservices has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 27.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avid Bioservices (Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.