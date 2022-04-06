Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the highest is $1.52. Avnet posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avnet.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.26. Avnet had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVT shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In related news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $907,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avnet by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 38,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Avnet by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Avnet by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 49,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avnet by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avnet by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 42,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 16,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVT traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,004. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.77. Avnet has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $45.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Avnet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avnet (AVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.