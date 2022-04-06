AXA (EPA:CS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.54

AXA SA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €25.54 ($28.07) and traded as high as €26.92 ($29.58). AXA shares last traded at €26.77 ($29.42), with a volume of 3,819,329 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.99 ($37.35) target price on AXA in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($35.38) target price on AXA in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($31.87) price objective on AXA in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €27.60 ($30.33) price objective on AXA in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €29.00 ($31.87) price objective on AXA in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €30.35 ($33.36).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €26.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of €25.56.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

