Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

AXNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Axonics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Axonics from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Axonics in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axonics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Axonics stock opened at $63.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.27. Axonics has a 52 week low of $42.37 and a 52 week high of $79.81.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.37 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.75% and a negative net margin of 44.41%. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axonics will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Axonics news, Director Jane E. Kiernan sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $317,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $1,694,298.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,621 shares of company stock worth $13,336,034 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Axonics during the fourth quarter worth about $22,834,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 33,297 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,430,000 after buying an additional 135,682 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Axonics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,245,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 680,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,104,000 after buying an additional 70,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

