B. Riley Comments on Charah Solutions, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CHRA)

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) – B. Riley boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Charah Solutions in a report released on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.40). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Charah Solutions’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 56.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charah Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of Charah Solutions stock opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.01. Charah Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Charah Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Charah Solutions during the third quarter worth $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charah Solutions during the second quarter worth $76,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Charah Solutions during the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Charah Solutions by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 18,825 shares during the period.

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

