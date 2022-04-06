Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) versus Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK) Financial Contrast

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) and Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.5% of Babylon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of Talkspace shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Babylon and Talkspace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Babylon N/A N/A N/A Talkspace N/A -42.71% -22.37%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Babylon and Talkspace’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Babylon $322.92 million 0.49 -$374.51 million N/A N/A Talkspace $113.67 million 2.38 -$62.74 million N/A N/A

Talkspace has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Babylon.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Babylon and Talkspace, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Babylon 0 2 3 0 2.60 Talkspace 0 4 2 0 2.33

Babylon currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 131.61%. Talkspace has a consensus price target of $4.73, suggesting a potential upside of 168.94%. Given Talkspace’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Talkspace is more favorable than Babylon.

Summary

Babylon beats Talkspace on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Babylon (Get Rating)

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. The company provides assistance to navigate the health system by connecting patients digitally to the clinicians. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Talkspace (Get Rating)

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions. Talkspace, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

