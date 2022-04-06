Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $99.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 0.75. Badger Meter has a 52-week low of $85.55 and a 52-week high of $112.36.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.83 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Badger Meter will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,543,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,963,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $528,881,000 after buying an additional 129,849 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 690,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,546,000 after buying an additional 61,389 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Badger Meter (Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.