BAE Systems (LON:BA) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Citigroup in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.80) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BAE Systems to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 555 ($7.28) to GBX 630 ($8.26) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.15) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.79) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 754.67 ($9.90).

Shares of BA stock opened at GBX 740.80 ($9.72) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £23.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 666.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 599.93. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 489 ($6.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,957.50 ($25.67).

In related news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 25,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 734 ($9.63), for a total transaction of £185,085.44 ($242,735.00).

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

