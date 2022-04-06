Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 101,199,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,707,000 after acquiring an additional 15,012,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,927,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,103,110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,935,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932,069 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,207,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,652,000 after acquiring an additional 471,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,927,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $2,136,552.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $666,310.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,169,753. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.61.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.47. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.66 and a beta of 1.53.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -199.99%.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

