Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Purchased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 524,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,510 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of Baker Hughes worth $12,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,585,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 43,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 165,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $591,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 500,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,036,000 after purchasing an additional 76,151 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKR opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.47. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -199.99%.

In other news, insider Regina Jones sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $242,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $2,136,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,169,753 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.61.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

