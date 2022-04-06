Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT – Get Rating) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.18 and last traded at $35.22. 2,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 9,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.42.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day moving average of $36.31.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 2.55% of Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

