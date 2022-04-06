Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

Get Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.80.

Shares of NYSE:BSMX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.32. 12,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,069. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.45.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 14.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSMX. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 117,175,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $660,868,000 after acquiring an additional 22,164,981 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 104.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,879,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,770,000 after acquiring an additional 960,864 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,737,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,860,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 12.7% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,410,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 158,710 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (BSMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.