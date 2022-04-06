Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 753 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 11,039 shares.The stock last traded at $71.69 and had previously closed at $71.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Bank First alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.99.

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.70 million. Bank First had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.28%. On average, analysts predict that Bank First Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFC. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Bank First by 698.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Bank First by 99.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bank First in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Bank First by 96.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Bank First by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 26.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank First Company Profile (NASDAQ:BFC)

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.