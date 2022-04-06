Bank of America Lowers CarMax (NYSE:KMX) to Neutral

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $165.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $195.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 65.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KMX. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush decreased their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citic Securities assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.27.

NYSE:KMX opened at $99.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45. CarMax has a one year low of $95.04 and a one year high of $155.98.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,472,000 after buying an additional 4,207,817 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,784,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,370,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CarMax by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,356,000 after acquiring an additional 745,024 shares during the period. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its position in CarMax by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 2,306,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,327,000 after acquiring an additional 460,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

