Barclays Increases Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Price Target to GBX 2,850

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 2,450 ($32.13) to GBX 2,850 ($37.38) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EDV. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.79) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from GBX 1,830 ($24.00) to GBX 2,060 ($27.02) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,600 ($34.10) to GBX 2,500 ($32.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,316 ($17.26) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,245.20 ($29.45).

Shares of EDV stock opened at GBX 1,900 ($24.92) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,868.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,781.59. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,505 ($19.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,160 ($28.33).

