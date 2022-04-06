Barclays Lowers Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $80.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JCI. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.86.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $66.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.16. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $59.53 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,856 shares of company stock worth $1,011,751 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

