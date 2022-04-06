Barclays Lowers Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $420.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $430.00 to $420.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MA. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $428.53.

NYSE MA opened at $363.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.80. Mastercard has a one year low of $305.61 and a one year high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total value of $59,502,724.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $1,732,927,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 100.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,346,000 after buying an additional 2,113,096 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $602,624,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $574,844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

