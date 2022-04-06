Barclays Lowers Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $180.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Barclays from $220.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $237.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.55.

SWK stock opened at $141.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $136.62 and a 52 week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 12.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

