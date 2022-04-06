Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for PRS REIT (LON:PRSR)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of PRS REIT (LON:PRSR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 95 ($1.25) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON PRSR opened at GBX 110.06 ($1.44) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 103.81. The firm has a market cap of £604.51 million and a P/E ratio of 20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.53, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.72. PRS REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 87.54 ($1.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 112 ($1.47).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. PRS REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company is investing Â£0.9bn in a portfolio of high quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of Â£500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

