Barclays Trims ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Target Price to SEK 320

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from SEK 330 to SEK 320 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 285 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 305 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 262 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $242.67.

OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.29.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 16.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

