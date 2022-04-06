Barclays Trims Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Target Price to GBX 2,500

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,700 ($35.41) to GBX 2,500 ($32.79) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ABF. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($29.51) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.16) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.10) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,503.33 ($32.83).

Shares of Associated British Foods stock opened at GBX 1,615 ($21.18) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £12.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,813.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,896.96. Associated British Foods has a one year low of GBX 1,584.50 ($20.78) and a one year high of GBX 2,528 ($33.15).

In other news, insider Emma Adamo sold 38,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,092 ($27.44), for a total transaction of £799,227.68 ($1,048,167.45).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

