Base Resources (LON:BSE) Price Target Increased to GBX 35 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Base Resources (LON:BSE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 31 ($0.41) to GBX 35 ($0.46) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.59) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 34.40 ($0.45).

Base Resources stock opened at GBX 18.99 ($0.25) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £223.70 million and a PE ratio of 8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.52. Base Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 19.50 ($0.26). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 17.38.

Base Resources Limited develops, produces, and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

