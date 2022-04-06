Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €74.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €74.00 ($81.32) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($68.13) price objective on Basf in a report on Monday, February 28th. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($84.62) price objective on Basf in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($83.52) price objective on Basf in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($70.33) price objective on Basf in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($109.89) price objective on Basf in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €76.07 ($83.59).

Shares of BAS stock opened at €51.13 ($56.19) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €47.23 ($51.90) and a fifty-two week high of €72.88 ($80.09). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €59.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is €61.88. The firm has a market cap of $46.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.52.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

