Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its holdings in Baxter International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 17,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Baxter International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Baxter International news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAX opened at $76.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.27%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Baxter International in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Baxter International in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.71.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

