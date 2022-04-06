Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BAYRY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($93.41) to €90.00 ($98.90) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.75.

BAYRY opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $69.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $17.99.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

