BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BCB Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

BCBP stock opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. BCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $19.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average is $16.24. The firm has a market cap of $303.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.52.

BCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCBP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $27.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 million. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 14.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,140,000. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 83,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 50,003 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 90,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 47,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 30,520 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 69,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 28,389 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

