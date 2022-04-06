Beefy.Finance Achieves Market Cap of $87.76 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on popular exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.61 or 0.00195075 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001019 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00036968 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.83 or 0.00382443 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00051340 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00010088 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

