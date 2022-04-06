Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $91.44

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €91.44 ($100.48) and traded as high as €97.68 ($107.34). Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €97.50 ($107.14), with a volume of 444,650 shares changing hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €89.24 and its 200 day moving average price is €91.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion and a PE ratio of 34.66.
About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI)
