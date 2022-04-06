Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

BLCM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of BLCM stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.40. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $4.04.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.51. On average, analysts expect that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

