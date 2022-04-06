BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Shares Up 6.6%

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) shot up 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.97. 18,209 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 427,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLU. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BELLUS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.35.
The firm has a market cap of $859.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average is $6.54.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BELLUS Health by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 18,790 shares during the last quarter. 64.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU)
BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
