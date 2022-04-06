BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Shares Up 6.6%

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) shot up 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.97. 18,209 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 427,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLU. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BELLUS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

The firm has a market cap of $859.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average is $6.54.

BELLUS Health ( NASDAQ:BLU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 445,149.94% and a negative return on equity of 44.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BELLUS Health by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 18,790 shares during the last quarter. 64.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU)

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

