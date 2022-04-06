Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys 4,353,454 Shares

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 4,353,454 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $152,022,613.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 4,391,884 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.43 per share, with a total value of $159,996,334.12.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5,086,590 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.94 per share, with a total value of $274,370,664.60.

On Monday, March 14th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 7,277,649 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.29 per share, for a total transaction of $402,381,213.21.

On Friday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,306,017 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.71 per share, for a total transaction of $133,080,241.07.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 24,136,074 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,722,738.04.

On Friday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 33,997,865 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,803,926,716.90.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 14,988,287 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.38 per share, for a total transaction of $725,133,325.06.

Shares of BRK-A traded up $1,002.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $517,002.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,054 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $492,918.63 and a 200-day moving average of $457,135.96.

Separately, Edward Jones cut shares of Berkshire Hathaway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

