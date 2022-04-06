Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 1,758 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 40,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BTI opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.98. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $47.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.7354 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

A number of research firms recently commented on BTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.21) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,600.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

