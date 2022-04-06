Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,443 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 294.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 35.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 978.2% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 593 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AKAM stock opened at $120.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.06. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.86 and a 12-month high of $122.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.59.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $905.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.83 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $456,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.89, for a total value of $227,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,458 shares of company stock worth $2,724,709. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.55.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

