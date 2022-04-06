Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 460,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,827,000 after buying an additional 126,054 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 207,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after buying an additional 121,196 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 250,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,511,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,448,000. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

In other Loews news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 2,990 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $185,260.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 16,888 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,046,380.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,042. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $63.30 on Wednesday. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.35 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 10.77%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Loews in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Loews Profile (Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.