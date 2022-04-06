Bessemer Group Inc. Has $141,000 Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.18.

YUMC opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.96. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.70.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.96%.

Yum China Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.