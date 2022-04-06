Bessemer Group Inc. Has $196,000 Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 95.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,762 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,959,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,007,000 after purchasing an additional 315,676 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 303.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 188,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,471,000 after acquiring an additional 141,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,160,000 after acquiring an additional 109,613 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 336.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 101,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,650,000 after acquiring an additional 78,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on WHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.03.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $172.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.46. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $169.25 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.69.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

Whirlpool declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Whirlpool (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.