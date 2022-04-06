Bessemer Group Inc. Has $203,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 67.7% during the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at about $132,000.

Shares of IXUS opened at $66.93 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $75.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.93 and a 200-day moving average of $69.97.

