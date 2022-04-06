Bessemer Group Inc. Invests $143,000 in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 53.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,447.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $34.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.80. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

