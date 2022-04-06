B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 82.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in B&G Foods by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,424 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in B&G Foods by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,400,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,871,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in B&G Foods by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 675,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in B&G Foods by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 544,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after acquiring an additional 15,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in B&G Foods by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 298,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,266 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $36.52.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $571.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 182.69%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

