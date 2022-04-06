BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Stock Position Lifted by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,275 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,919 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,150 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BHP. DZ Bank began coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.20 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Liberum Capital raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.85) to GBX 2,300 ($30.16) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,188.53.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $77.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.91. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 13.1%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

