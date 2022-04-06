Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Gap Down to $2.73

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.73, but opened at $2.49. Bionano Genomics shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 237,785 shares traded.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BNGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a current ratio of 12.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,660,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,793,000 after purchasing an additional 499,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,714,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,097,000 after buying an additional 42,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 47.4% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,991,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,952,000 after buying an additional 1,283,418 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,837,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after buying an additional 85,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,048,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after buying an additional 106,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.11% of the company’s stock.
Bionano Genomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNGO)
Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.
