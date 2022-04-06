Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Gap Down to $2.73

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.73, but opened at $2.49. Bionano Genomics shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 237,785 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BNGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a current ratio of 12.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45.

Bionano Genomics ( NASDAQ:BNGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 402.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,660,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,793,000 after purchasing an additional 499,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,714,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,097,000 after buying an additional 42,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 47.4% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,991,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,952,000 after buying an additional 1,283,418 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,837,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after buying an additional 85,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,048,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after buying an additional 106,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

