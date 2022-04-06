BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT Lowered to $300.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $450.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 65.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BNTX. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $366.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.12.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $180.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.65 and a 200 day moving average of $226.71. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $112.22 and a fifty-two week high of $464.00.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.44 by $4.74. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.20% and a return on equity of 142.70%. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 1501.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 32.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter worth $2,885,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 58.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 404,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,478,000 after buying an additional 149,058 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter worth $6,998,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the third quarter valued at $783,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BioNTech by 95.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 15,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech (Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.