Biswap (BSW) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $254.70 Million

Biswap (BSW) traded down 10% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Biswap coin can currently be bought for $1.22 or 0.00002772 BTC on major exchanges. Biswap has a market capitalization of $268.09 million and approximately $254.70 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Biswap has traded up 89% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00046361 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,206.64 or 0.07309392 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,858.53 or 0.99973585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00051223 BTC.

Biswap Profile

Biswap’s total supply is 257,904,694 coins and its circulating supply is 220,490,009 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX

Buying and Selling Biswap

