Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Tops $36.90

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $646.34 million and approximately $25.06 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $36.90 or 0.00084806 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.31 or 0.00377580 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00096384 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007074 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000477 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 46.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

