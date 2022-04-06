BitCore Price Up 3.9% Over Last Week (BTX)

BitCore (BTX) traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 6th. BitCore has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and $136,631.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for $0.0879 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitCore has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,138.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,169.08 or 0.07346259 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00259718 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.76 or 0.00764408 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00013556 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00090244 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $215.60 or 0.00499773 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006814 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.80 or 0.00375069 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.