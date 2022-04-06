Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) versus Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Critical Contrast

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) and Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Black Diamond Therapeutics and Jounce Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Diamond Therapeutics N/A N/A -$125.60 million ($3.47) -0.78 Jounce Therapeutics $26.91 million 14.69 -$90.87 million ($1.84) -4.16

Jounce Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Black Diamond Therapeutics. Jounce Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Diamond Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Black Diamond Therapeutics and Jounce Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Diamond Therapeutics 0 3 1 0 2.25 Jounce Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Black Diamond Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 418.52%. Jounce Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $16.33, indicating a potential upside of 113.51%. Given Black Diamond Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Black Diamond Therapeutics is more favorable than Jounce Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Black Diamond Therapeutics and Jounce Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Diamond Therapeutics N/A -53.07% -44.74% Jounce Therapeutics N/A -35.19% -31.76%

Risk & Volatility

Black Diamond Therapeutics has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jounce Therapeutics has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.7% of Black Diamond Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Black Diamond Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Jounce Therapeutics beats Black Diamond Therapeutics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations. The company is also developing BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant inhibitor of EGFR mutations, including canonical, intrinsic resistance, and acquired resistance mutations; and BDTX-4933, a brain-penetrant inhibitor of oncogenic BRAF class I, II and III alterations. It has a strategic partnership with OpenEye Scientific Software, Inc. The company was formerly known as ASET Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2018. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors. It is also developing JTX-8064, an antibody that binds to leukocyte immunoglobulin like receptor B2, which is a cell surface receptor expressed on macrophages; JTX -1484 for myeloid; and JTX-1811, an anti-CCR8 monoclonal antibody designed to selectively deplete intra-tumoral T regulatory cells in the tumor microenvironment. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

