Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $78.56

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.56 and last traded at $78.38, with a volume of 11162 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.36.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKH. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $562.50 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.47%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKH. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Black Hills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Black Hills in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills in the third quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

