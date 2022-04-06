Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Shares Down 2.2%

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $76.75 and last traded at $76.75. Approximately 69 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 378,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.44.

BKH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Black Hills in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.43.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11. The company had revenue of $562.50 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the fourth quarter worth $3,981,000. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,242,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $652,247,000 after purchasing an additional 404,234 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 349,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,670,000 after purchasing an additional 48,145 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

