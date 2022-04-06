BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.
Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.44. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $13.24.
About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund
